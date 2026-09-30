Nike Caitlin 1 release: Where to buy Caitlin Clark's signature shoes, price, colorways and technology details

The Nike Caitlin 1 is officially set to make its retail debut at 10 am ET on Thursday, October 1, giving fans their first chance to purchase Caitlin Clark's signature basketball shoe. The Nike Caitlin 1 is officially set to make its retail debut at 10 am ET on Thursday, October 1. (Instagram @caitlinclark22)

When does the Nike Caitlin 1 release? Nike will launch the Caitlin 1 in two colorways during the initial release. The first is the “Caitlin Blue”, featuring a Racer Blue and Multi-Color finish, while the second is the “Warning Code,” which comes in Yellow Zest, Soft Yellow and Racer Blue.

The Caitlin Blue edition will be offered in adult sizes for $140, big kids' sizes for $115 and little kids' sizes for $105. The Warning Code version will only be available in adult sizing and will retail for $140.

Where can you buy Caitlin Clark's Nike shoes? Fans looking to purchase either version online can check the Nike SNKRS app, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Those who are unable to secure a pair during the initial release can also look toward sneaker resale marketplaces such as StockX and GOAT.

What inspired the Caitlin Blue and Warning Code colorway? Nike designed the Caitlin Blue edition around the idea of the sky, with its depth and sense of endless possibility serving as key inspirations.

The colorway is also meant to reflect Clark's limitless shooting range and the sense of creativity and imagination she hopes players and fans experience when wearing her signature shoe.