Raiders host Chiefs in battle of unbeaten division rivals

The young Raiders, under the guidance of first-year head coach Klint Kubiak and the steadying influence of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, have matched the Chiefs' hot start to inject new energy into a venerable rivalry.

With three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes apparently at full strength this season after nine months recovering from a knee injury it's no surprise to see the Chiefs at 3-0.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is expecting a physical battle from an "aggressive" Las Vegas Raiders team when the unbeaten AFC West division rivals meet in a marquee NFL matchup on Sunday.

How have head coaches Andy Reid and Klint Kubiak influenced their teams' performances this season?

How have head coaches Andy Reid and Klint Kubiak influenced their teams' performances this season?

Why is the matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders considered significant in the NFL this season?

Why is the matchup between the Chiefs and Raiders considered significant in the NFL this season?

What are the strengths of the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders heading into their matchup?

What are the strengths of the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders heading into their matchup?

Cousins, 38, has nine touchdown passes through three games and looks set to hang onto the starting job as the Raiders continue to develop number one draft pick Fernando Mendoza.

"The guys are executing it, and executing it fast and accurate," Reid said of the Raiders who with three victories in the first three weeks have matched their win total of 2025.

"They've got a ton of turnovers and batted balls and everything else, so they're playing aggressive football."

The Raiders have forced nine turnovers this season, two more than any other team so far. Nakobe Dean, acquired by the Raiders from Philadelphia, leads the NFL with three forced fumbles and rookie cornerback Hezekiah Masses leads the league in interceptions.

Mahomes, meanwhile, was looking forward to the challenge posed by Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby "one of the best competitors in the league".

"You go against those guys, it brings out the best in you," Mahomes said. "When I step on that football field I'm going to need my best because he's going to bring his best, and that's when you get the best games out there."

The Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers also put their perfect 3-0 records on the line.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, tied with Cousins for most TD passes so far this season, leads the 49ers against the 2-1 Denver Broncos.

Buffalo host the 1-2 New England Patriots in an AFC East division clash while the Vikings host the hapless 0-3 Miami Dolphins.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on a historic streak. He rushed for two touchdowns in each of the first three games this season.

Allen, chasing his 100th career victory, is the first quarterback to rush for multiple touchdowns in three straight games and just the fourth player to do so in the first three games of a campaign after Jim Brown in 1958, Stephen Davis in 1999 and Priest Holmes in 2003.

As the first month of the season concludes, quarterback injuries have been a hot topic, with seven signal-callers forced out of games by injuries through the first three weeks.

New York Giants received the worst news, with quarterback Jaxson Dart to miss the rest of the season after knee surgery.

Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield is expected to miss three weeks with a thumb injury.

The Washington Commanders, meanwhile, could have Jayden Daniels back from his latest left elbow injury when they play the Indianapolis Colts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

Daniels, who dislocated the same elbow last season and was hurt again against Dallas two weeks ago, returned to practice in England with a brace on the arm.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn told reporters Daniels could play as Washington try to build on their upset of the Super Bowl champion Seahawks but added: "We're not going to put him out there before he's ready."

The game is one of nine NFL international games this season and the first of three in London this month.

bb/amz

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