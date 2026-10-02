Unbeaten Vikings focused on winless Dolphins, not records

"We're going to need them," O'Connell said of the home crowd. "You can throw, this early in the season, records . I know for us, our record means absolutely nothing to us, and we're preparing accordingly for a good, young team.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell does not want to hear about it. He is eager for his team to return in front of its home fans for the first time since the season opener when Minnesota faces Miami on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to lose. The Miami Dolphins have yet to win.

What key player on the Vikings may not participate in the game against the Dolphins?

What key player on the Vikings may not participate in the game against the Dolphins?

How has the Minnesota Vikings' performance contributed to their current unbeaten record?

How has the Minnesota Vikings' performance contributed to their current unbeaten record?

What challenges are the Miami Dolphins facing in their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings?

What challenges are the Miami Dolphins facing in their upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings?

"... We know it's going to be a heck of a competition."

The Vikings are off to a fast start and sit alone in first place in the NFC North. They have beaten the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in successive weeks to establish themselves as one of five unbeaten teams.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have lost their first three games against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. Each of those teams remains undefeated, and now Miami will travel north to face another team that has not stumbled this season.

Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley acknowledged that his team's early-season schedule has been difficult, but he said it provided an opportunity for his team to grow.

"We're playing really good teams; it makes it challenging," Hafley said. "It makes it exciting for some of our young guys who are getting to play and gain experience against some really good teams. ... I think we've all embraced it. Each week, we just try to go 1-0 and not look ahead or behind."

The Dolphins will have to wait to find out whether they need to defend All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, who left last week's game against the Buccaneers because of an ankle sprain. Jefferson did not take part in Wednesday's practice.

O'Connell said Jefferson was feeling better, but his status was uncertain heading into the weekend.

"He's not necessarily a guy we have to see go day to day ," O'Connell said. "But at the same time, it's such a long season, we ask so much out of him. And he's such a competitor. We'll be smart about it, and he's got to get to a certain place where we feel like he can go be himself."

Kyler Murray will make his second straight start at quarterback for the Vikings after returning from injury. Carson Wentz remains in the backup role for Minnesota, which dealt J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants earlier this week.

Minnesota running back Aaron Jones Sr. and linebacker Blake Cashman were limited in practice on Wednesday, while cornerback Charles Demmings and punter Brett Thorson did not participate in the session.

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis will make his fourth start. He has struggled to start the season, completing 57% of his passes for 627 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for a 74.1 passer rating.

Miami will play its first game without top running back De'Von Achane, who sustained a torn ACL last Sunday. Achane's absence could lead to a more prominent role for reserve running backs such as Ollie Gordon II or Jaylen Wright , who was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Miami wide receiver Caleb Douglas and defensive end Robert Beal Jr. didn't participate in practice on Wednesday.

Cornerback Storm Duck , wide receiver Chris Bell and long snapper Tucker Addington were limited.

On defense, the Vikings have registered 14 sacks, led by Dallas Turner . The Dolphins have yet to record a sack this season.

-Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.