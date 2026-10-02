Giants rolling with QB Jameis Winston vs. vis

The New York Giants are poised to go with Jameis Winston at quarterback for a second consecutive week, despite trading with the Minnesota Vikings for J.J. McCarthy on Monday. HT Image

McCarthy, acquired to provide insurance with starter Jaxson Dart out for the season with a knee injury that required surgery, joined the Giants as they prepared for Sunday's tilt with the Arizona Cardinals in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants came away with a 12-7 win over Tennessee despite failing to put the ball in the end zone. Head coach John Harbaugh was still pleased with what he saw from Winston.

"We're going to keep growing. There's going to be new challenges in front of us. He's not going to be coming into a game kind of out of the blue, so to speak," Harbaugh said. "Nor is he going to be coming into a nor'easter every single week going forward here. So, I'm looking forward to seeing where we go. ... As we go, we'll get a chance to build around Jameis' strengths, all that kind of stuff."

Winston is 25 of 49 for 229 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in two games this season.

Another big development for New York this week was the release of veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., a three-time Pro Bowler who played his first five seasons with the Giants and was signed to a one-year deal to return to the team in the offseason.

Beckham didn't provide much on offense, and the Giants needed the roster spot to sign special teams standout Braxton Berrios off the practice squad.

"We just weren't getting enough. It just wasn't working for us," Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. "I wanted to be able to get more. I wanted him to be able to do more. I wanted to get him on the field more. For whatever reason, we weren't able to do it."

The Cardinals showed some resilience in keeping it close in a 36-30 loss at San Francisco last Sunday, a week after being dominated at home by the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

Arizona's offense has lacked the big plays, a few having been negated by penalties, but has been fairly efficient in moving the ball.

"It's different every play," quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. "Obviously trying to find ways to get explosive plays. Defensively, I think teams are hindering that a little bit."

"Things are going to happen," first-year Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur added. "It's the pre-snap stuff that we've got to fix. You know when we're snapping it. They don't. We're not trying to be middle of the pack. Middle of the pack, you're going to have someone new sitting up here."

The Giants lead the all-time series, 81-46-2, and won the last meeting, 31-28, in Glendale, Ariz., in the 2023 season. The Cardinals have a four-game winning streak at MetLife Stadium.

Giants tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. did not practice Wednesday and cornerback Deonte Banks and safety Tyler Nubin were limited.

The only player who missed practice Wednesday due to injury for the Cardinals was safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson . Defensive linemen Roy Lopez and Walter Nolen III , linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt were limited.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.