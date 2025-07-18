Coldplay to launch ‘camera-free audience sections’ after Andy Byron's ‘cheating’ scandal? Here's the truth

After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's alleged affair was exposed during Coldplay's July 16 Boston concert, an X user claimed that the band will introduce a camera-free crowd area at their next shows. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

Using the platform handle @MikeBeauvais, the user posted a screenshot of a purported Coldplay tweet with the message, “A thoughtful decision by Coldplay.”

With over 6.6 million views, 225K likes, and 13K retweets, the post has become viral on X. The post, however, holds no truth despite its virality.

The fake screenshot shows that Coldplay made no such statement on their verified X handle on July 17 or at any point before to or following that date.

Andy Byron and the woman he was supposedly having an affair with were captured on camera during Chris Martin's kiss cam game with the audience.

Another fake tweet on the Byron incident has been made public by the spoof account @DailyNoud. The post claims that the CEO allegedly sought assistance from rapper Future following the revelation of his alleged affair.

Not only did CEO Andy Byron garner media attention for his widely shared video from Wednesday's Coldplay performance, but netizens also took notice of the woman he was caught with in the video.

What we know about Kristin Cabot

The woman has been reportedly identified as Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer of Astronomer and Byron's coworker.

Cabot joined the data-software firm last November 2024, after more than two decades of experience in the people and culture leadership field.

Cabot had been previously married to Kenneth Thornby, but the two filed for divorce in 2018. Their divorce was officially formalized in 2022.

Cabot's LinkedIn bio describes her as a “passionate people leader known for building award-winning cultures from the ground up for fast-growing startups and multinational corporations.”

Andy Byron and his wife Megan Kerrigan Byron have two kids.

As of now, neither Cabot nor the Byrons have addressed the rumors about the Astronomer CEO's alleged affair.