Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's Coldplay concert scandal joins list of most awkward kiss cam fails. Watch

PR nightmare for a tech company. As the band’s frontman, Chris Martin introduced a light-hearted ‘kiss cam’ moment during the show, the camera landed on the CEO of data company Astronomer, Andy Byron, and the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. Both senior executives, caught in a cosy embrace, immediately panicked when their image lit up the jumbo screen in front of 60,000 fans. A Coldplay concert went viral as frontman Chris Martin inadvertently highlighted a potential affair involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Chief Kristin Cabot.(X)

Andy Byron ducks, Kristin Cabot hides face

Byron, who is married with two children, ducked out of view behind the barrier. Cabot, meanwhile, buried her face in her hands. As the crowd laughed, Martin quipped, “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy!” Unbeknownst to Martin, his comment added fuel to an already damning situation.

The debacle has now joined the list of most awkward kiss cam moments, which were caught on camera. Here are others that prove not all kiss cams end in kisses:

Harry & Meghan’s royal dodge

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in 2023, were spotted having fun at a Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies. During the game, the couple was spotlighted on the kiss cam. The Duke of Sussex leaned in for a kiss, but the Duchess swerved playfully. The video went viral on the internet.

Also Read: Who is Andy Byron? Astronomer CEO's alleged affair with HR Kristin Cabot exposed at Coldplay concert

Mascot mayhem

Imagine you lean in to kiss your partner, but are interrupted by a furry mascot. This happened to a couple, as Listverse reported, when a mascot unexpectedly jumped in between them, causing a hilarious disruption. The couple paused, confused, while the mascot danced around.

Siblings on the kiss cam

Imagine how awkward it is to be caught on the kiss cam with your siblings! In this moment of comedic gold, the kiss cam focused on a sibling duo during a Thunder game. While initially hesitant, the brother eventually leaned in to kiss his sister on her cheek, but she shoved him aside, making the audience laugh.

Couple’s fight caught on camera

Capturing a couple’s argument on the kiss cam is another comedic treasure fate has bestowed upon the people. A man and his partner were on a kiss cam, but the former was too busy on his phone and stopped his partner, who leaned in for a kiss. But all did not end well for him; the girl soaked him with her drink and left while the scene played out on the jumbotron!

Also Read: Who is Kristin Cabot? All on Astronomer HR Chief and her husband amid Andy Byron affair scandal

Mascot saves the day

Sometimes, kiss cam operators make mistakes and land on the wrong couple, but sometimes it shows whether the person you have paired up with is the right one or not. During a Chicago Bulls game in 2015, the kiss cam kept landing on a man and a woman. The woman was excited and wanted to kiss, but the guy was too invested in his phone call. Eventually, the mascot came over and swept the girl off her feet. They might have also poured a drink on the guy’s head.

FAQs

Q: Who is Kristin Cabot?

A: She is the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, a $1.3 billion tech company. She was previously with Neo4j and Proofpoint.

Q: Is Andy Byron married?

A: Yes, he is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and they live in New York with their children.

Q: Has Astronomer issued a statement?

A: As of now, no official comment has been made by the company.

Q: What is a kiss cam?

A: A kiss cam is a feature used at concerts or sports events that puts couples on screen to encourage them to kiss publicly, usually for fun.

Q: What’s the public reaction?

A: The moment has gone viral, with online users divided between outrage, mockery, and sympathy for the CEO’s wife.