Fans roast Coldplay in comments section for ignoring Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ buzz in official Instagram post

Coldplay was trolled on social media for leaving out the viral moment involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot in a recap post about the band’s concert at Gillette Stadium. The high-profile executives of the $1.3 billion dollar tech firm were spotted cuddling at the concert and later struggling to hide their faces after being featured on the ‘kiss cam.’ Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. (Screengrab (X))

“Show #207, Boston,” the band wrote with a series of photos and videos from the event.

The post, however, left social media dissatisfied, as people quickly started asking if the band had “left anything out.” One individual wrote, “Nice, did anything else happen?” Another added, “Everyone here after the affair picture.”

A third posted, “Anything else happened at this show?” A fourth remarked, “I was there- it was wild!! Imagine being caught by Chris Martin?!”

What is the ‘kiss cam’ scandal?

Also dubbed ‘Coldplaygate,’ the internet went crazy when Chris Martin accidentally exposed a CEO's playful moment with his HR head during Coldplay’s recent concert.

The band used a ‘kiss cam’ to interact with fans. Among people who were featured were also Byron and Cabot. However, their reactions to being shown on the big screen sparked cheating rumours.

"Oh, look at these two,” Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, said when the camera zoomed in on Byron cuddling Cabot. After a brief look of horror, the duo quickly hid their faces, which prompted Martin to remark, “Oh, what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

Since then, claims, speculations, and stories about the duo have flooded social media. An individual claimed that Andy Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, quietly dropped the name “Byron” from her Facebook amid the scandal.

What we know so far

Andy Byron and Kristin Cabota are yet to address the controversy. There have been no reports confirming their relationship.