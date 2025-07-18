Ex-employee opens up about ‘toxic boss’ Andy Byron amid ‘kiss cam’ video scandal: 'Everybody’s laughing their a** off’

A former employee who claims to have worked with Andy Byron has alleged he is a “toxic boss,” reported the New York Post. Andy Byron, the married CEO of New York-based software firm Astronomer, was spotted cuddling the company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert. Their reaction after the ‘kiss cam’ focused on them during the event has since gone viral, sparking cheating rumours. Andy Byron is accused of lashing out at employees amid a scandal involving Kristin Cabot. (LinkedIn/Andy Byron)

A former colleague of the CEO told the outlet that he got what he deserved. “The text groups and chains of former employees are like…everybody’s laughing their ass off and enjoying the hell out of what happened and him getting exposed,” the source added. The individual further labelled Byron as a “toxic boss,” claiming he has a reputation for being aggressive.

Another ex-employee claimed in a 2018 article titled “Fake Hire, Staff Departures Roil SoftBank-Backed Security Startup,” that Byron would lash out at employees for not agreeing with him, reported Page Six. At that time, Byron worked as the chief revenue officer for tech firm Cybereason.

“Multiple former employees said Mr Byron would lash out against employees who disagreed with him, including threatening to fire them,” the exposé claimed.

In response to the allegations made against Byron in the 2018 article, he denied any toxic behaviour claims at the time. He further claimed his “difficult decisions” to help the company grow “disappointed some individuals.”

What did the viral moment show?

During the concert, the camera panned on the duo. Bryon instantly ducked, getting away from the frame and hiding his face. Cabot quickly placed her hands on her face before turning her back to the camera.