Why was Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed from Zee5? Govt cited 'security concerns' to streamer: Report

A day after Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj was removed from OTT platform Zee5 in a sudden move, a new report has claimed that the Centre directed the streamer to do so, citing "security concerns" and "obligations" under IT Rules 2021. The film, based on the life and death of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, released on Friday and was removed from the platform on Sunday. Diljit Dosanjh in Honey Trehan's Satluj.

Why was Satluj removed? A government official told the news agency PTI that the makers of Satluj had applied for CBFC certification in 2022 under its original title Panjab 95, but the CBFC did not accept the 127 cuts suggested and withheld its release. “They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT does not come under the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's notice, Zee was asked to take the film down. The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to follow the obligations under intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid down norms,” the official told PTI.

Satluj was originally titled Panjab 95 and was stuck with the censors for more than three years before being released on Zee5 under the new title and without any cuts. Streaming platforms in India are not subject to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and are instead regulated under Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to the shadow ban The Honey Trehan-directed film delves into the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. He was abducted in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted of his abduction and murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Khalra in the film, said on Monday that this was bound to happen. In an expansive session on Instagram Live from the US, where he is on tour, the actor expressed his anguish. “I had a feeling on Friday that something like this would happen. This was already on my mind. It is not something to be shocked about (the ban). I thought that it would be banned on Monday when the offices open. But I did not have an idea that it would happen on Sunday evening itself. We did not even promote the film, we released it just like that. If we had promoted it, it would not have lasted even two days. But I am satisfied that people have seen the film, it has reached them,” Diljit said in Punjabi.

The actor seemed to urge fans to download the film and watch it as he added, “It was very important that it should reach you and that has happened…I am thankful that what we wanted to say and how we wanted to say it have been conveyed. It is your film, and you can watch it the way you want.”

However, Zee5 had a slightly different take. “We are doing our bit to bring 'Satluj' back. Please do yours - don't support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring 'Satluj' back to you,” it said in a statement on Monday.

The film is still available on the platform outside India. Apart from Diljit, it also stars Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlan in key roles.