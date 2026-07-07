'Remember who Pakistan really is': US senator flags concern over Islamabad's mediator role amid Iran conflict

Amid the conflict between the United States and Iran, US lawmakers have once again raised concerns regarding Pakistan's role as a mediator. These fresh concerns come after remarks made by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of Iran, went viral. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif writing in the condolence book during the state funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. (AFP) Taking to X, Senator Rick Scott flagged his concern about Islamabad's role and stated that Washington "needs to remember who Pakistan really is in the middle of all this." "We’re talking about a country where bin Laden hid out for a decade, where they selectively enforce lopsided blasphemy laws to persecute Christians, and where the Prime Minister just praised the genocidal mass murdering tyrant that used to run Iran," Scott wrote on social media, adding that Pakistan is "no better qualified to 'mediate'" the conflict “than the Hamas-harboring Qataris.”

The Florida Senator's remarks on X come after a video of PM Sharif praising the slain Iranian supreme leader went viral. In the video shared by Memri TV, Sharif referred to Khamenei as a "great scholar and leader." "He was a great scholar and leader who showed resilience, courage, patience and vision, and served Iran with utmost dedication and unwavering commitment. Millions of Muslims around the globe will remember him," Sharif said in a video clip. "Pakistan and Iran are two brotherly countries, and our hearts beat together. We will stand together, and we shall march together under all circumstances," he added further.