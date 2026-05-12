'No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere': Lindsey Graham's 'don't trust Pakistan' remark amid fragile US-Iran truce

Amid the fragile truce between the United States and Iran, Senator Lindsey Graham's remarks regarding his distrust of Pakistan have caused a storm on social media. Graham, who is also considered a close ally of US President Donald Trump, further asked whether such actions, if true, were consistent with Islamabad "being a fair mediator." (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Graham asked US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine regarding reports that Iranian aircraft were operating from Pakistani territory.

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Graham, who is also considered a close ally of US President Donald Trump, further asked whether such actions, if true, were consistent with Islamabad "being a fair mediator."

US questioning Pakistan's role? After not receiving a clear answer from General Caine, Graham suggested that if the reports of Iranian aircraft at Pakistan bases were true, it would mean Islamabad's action as a peace mediator would be "inconsistent."

Graham goes on to question Secretary Hegseth over the same reports, but the former FOX News anchor stated he "would not want to get in the middle of the ongoing negotiations."

However, Hegseth's answer seemed to have struck a nerve with Graham, who later admitted he does not trust Pakistan.

"I don't trust Pakistan as far as I can throw them. If they actually do have Iranian aircraft parked in Pakistan bases to protect Iranian military assets, that tells me we should be looking maybe for somebody else to mediate," he said.

"No wonder this damn thing is going nowhere," Graham added further, expressing his frustration over the ongoing conflict and back and forth over the ceasefire proposals.