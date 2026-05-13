Iran war, Taiwan and trade: What's on agenda for Trump-Xi summit in China?

US President Donald Trump is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, in his first visit to China since 2017. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping photographed on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea. (REUTERS)

This summit between the two leaders comes after the so-called "Busan truce", which put a pause on the trade and tariff disputes between the two nations.

As per the White House, the US President will be accompanied by a large group of top US business executives, including Tesla's Elon Musk and Apple's Tim Cook.

Trump, who will be in Beijing for the first time since 2017, is slated to attend a two-day summit with President Xi. While the fragile relationship is currently maintained due to last year's trade truce, the Iran war is expected to be a major factor during the summit.

Along with the Iran war, focus will also go on the long-standing disputes over Taiwan and trade.

Tehran, Taiwan and trade | What's on agenda? Before departing for China, Trump downplayed any disagreements with China regarding the Iran war, adding that Xi Jinping had been "relatively good."

Trump added that the US would not need any help from China with Iran.

"I don't think we need any help with Iran. We'll win it one way or the other. We'll win it peacefully or otherwise," Trump told reporters as he left the White House.

"We have Iran very much under control. We're either going to make a deal or they're going to be decimated - so one way or the other, we win," he added.

Furthermore, the US President told reporters he would speak with the Chinese president regarding US arms sales to Taiwan.

Taiwan remains a flashpoint in US-China ties, especially after Washington approved a $11 billion arms package for the island.

However, the package only came after significant pressure from the US for Taiwan to move its semiconductor manufacturing to American soil.

During the two-day summit, a key discussion is expected on trade ties and global supply chains.

"We're going to be talking with President Xi about a lot of different things. I would say more than anything else, it'll be trade," Trump told reporters in his first remarks before the visit.

"He's been a friend of mine. He's been somebody that we get along with... this is going to be a very exciting trip. A lot of good things are going to happen," he added.

Trade ties between Washington and Beijing are in a fragile state, with the Busan truce holding them together. The truce, which took place in South Korea during the APEC Summit, followed Trump's announcement of a 145 per cent tariff on China.

The US delegation is also expected to raise the matter of the purchase agreements for soybeans, corn and aircraft parts. China's restrictions on rare earth mineral exports are also expected to be discussed.