US-Iran war LIVE: Trump mulling resumption of combat operations, says report; ceasefire on ‘life support’

Calling the proposal “weak” and “piece of garbage”, Trump said he didn’t “even finish reading it,” adding that the US-Iran ceasefire is on ‘life support’. He further said that he is still aiming for "complete victory" in the war against Iran.

Meanwhile, Iran's parliament speaker said his country's military stood ready to "teach a lesson" to any aggressor on Monday, after US President Donald Trump warned the ceasefire in the Middle East was hanging by a thread.

Trump to visit China tomorrow

Trump is scheduled to visit China tomorrow, a visit that comes after nearly nine years. It is expected that Trump might pressure Xi over the Iran war and opening of Hormuz as Beijing and Tehran hold closer relations. Ahead of their meeting, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader warned that Trump should not mistake the current lack of fighting between the US and Iran as a victory.

“Mr. Trump, never imagine that by taking advantage of Iran’s current calm, you will be able to enter Beijing triumphantly,” Ali Akbar Velayati said according to a report from Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency, CNN reported.

Did Pakistan let Iranian planes park on its airbases?

Pakistan, which has been playing a key role in talks between the US and Iran, quietly allowed Iranian military aircraft to park on its airfields, possibly protecting them from American strikes, CBS News, citing US officials aware of the developments.

US officials, who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity, said Tehran sent several aircraft to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan just days after Trump announced the ceasefire in early April. Notably, the base is a strategically important military facility located near the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi.

Saudi, Iran FMs hold talks on regional developments

Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call on Monday from Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

During the telephonic conversation, Abdullah and Araghchi discussed the latest developments related to mediation efforts and the ongoing diplomatic talks between Iran and the US, and exchanged views on these matters.