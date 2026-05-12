Iran just redrew the Strait of Hormuz. New IRGC map shows why the world is worried

The Strait of Hormuz is no longer merely a narrow strip of water dividing Iran and Oman. In the eyes of Tehran, the map has been fundamentally redrawn. The world’s most vital chokepoint has now been transformed from a limited maritime passage into a “vast operational area", the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Monday. Donald Trump has enforced a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. (AI generated)

“In the past, the Strait of Hormuz was defined as a limited area around islands such as Hormuz and Hengam, but today this view has changed,” Mohammad Akbarzadeh, deputy political director of the IRGC Navy, told Iran’s Fars news agency.

The zone now stretches from the Iranian port city of Jask in the east to Siri Island in the west, according to Akbarzadeh. Iranian media reports said the effective width of the strait has expanded from around 32-48 km to as much as 322-483 km. That's 10 times larger.

Background The US and Israel bombed Iran on February 28. Tehran retaliated by striking US bases and allies in the Gulf. The war quickly turned the Strait of Hormuz into one of the most sensitive flashpoints in the world.

Despite a fragile ceasefire announced in April, the region remains on a knife-edge due to a dual-pronged maritime crisis. The US has enforced a strict naval blockade to isolate Iranian shipping, while Tehran has countered by threatening to use its strategic position to shut down all commercial transit through the Strait.

Now Iran appears to be taking that one step further.

Instead of talking only about closing the strait, Tehran is remapping the entire surrounding area as a military zone under expanded IRGC oversight.

Why Hormuz is so important The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy routes. Around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas passes through it every day. Countries including India, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE and Qatar rely on the waterway to export energy to the rest of the world.

If shipping through Hormuz slows down or stops, oil prices can rise sharply within hours.

Since the beginning of the war, oil prices have surged by over 55% in the US, with Brent crude rising from roughly $72 a barrel to over $120.

The map that changed the conversation Earlier this month, the IRGC released a map showing what it described as a new maritime zone under its control.

The map outlined two proposed “lines of control”.