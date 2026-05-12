A night of EU-nity in diversity: Europe Day celebrations in New Delhi

The Capital was transformed into a vibrant “Little Europe”on Friday night as Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, hosted a reception to celebrate Europe Day. Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India and Dr Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance (Photo: X)

While the official date is May 9, marking the historic Schuman Declaration, Delhi got an early start bringing together the diplomatic circle.

Reflecting on the global climate, ambassador echoed Prime Minister Modi’s sentiment that “today’s era should not be an era of war,” emphasising the EU’s identity as a peace project.

“EU aur Bharat ki dosti asimit, mahatvakankshi aur pragatisheel hai,” said European Union Ambassador to India to loud applause while addressing guests in fluent Hindi. “The EU-India partnership is limitless, ambitious and progressive. This is the Europe-India moment.”