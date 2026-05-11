LPG delivery scam alert: Indane, HPCL and Bharat Gas issue new guidelines to curb OTP fraud

Oil marketing giants Indane, HP Gas, and Bharat Gas have issued a fresh advisory for domestic LPG consumers following a surge in digital delivery scams. The companies have warned users against sharing their Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) prematurely, as cyber-fraudsters increasingly pose as agency officials to siphon funds from linked bank accounts. The Central Government implemented a sharp increase in the prices of commercial LPG cylinders with effect from May 1. (HT Photo)

The Modus Operandi According to the latest advisory, scammers are sending fraudulent SMS and WhatsApp messages that mimic official delivery alerts. In many cases, customers receive a call shortly after the message, with the fraudster claiming that the cylinder delivery will be cancelled unless the DAC/OTP is shared over the phone for "verification." Once the code is provided, scammers gain access to the victim’s consumer profile or linked financial apps.

Also Read: LPG crisis in India hits restaurants: Could it pressure retail rents and trigger tenant–landlord renegotiations?

Safety Protocols for Consumers Share Only at Doorstep: The 4-digit (HP/Bharat) or 6-digit (Indane) DAC must only be shared with the delivery personnel when they are physically present with the cylinder.

Verify Sender IDs: Official communication typically comes from verified IDs such as "VM-HPGAS", "VK-INDANE", or "AD-BPCL". Messages from personal mobile numbers should be treated as suspicious.

No Advance OTPs: Gas agencies have clarified that no employee is authorized to collect the DAC via phone call, WhatsApp, or third-party links.

Current LPG Prices (May 11, 2026)

While global energy markets are witnessing volatility due to the ongoing Middle East crisis, domestic LPG prices for 14.2 kg cylinders remain at their recent adjusted levels. Here are the current rates across major Indian cities:

Current Rate

New Delhi - ₹903.00

Mumbai - ₹902.50

Kolkata - ₹929.00

Chennai - ₹918.50

Patna - ₹1002.50

Bengaluru - ₹915.50

Hyderabad - ₹965.00

Also Read: Commercial LPG gets costlier, price hiked by ₹195.5 amid global oil concerns