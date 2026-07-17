Mexico earthquake: 7.4-magnitude quake strikes near Puerto Madero; tremors felt in Guatemala, El Salvador

A powerful earthquake rattled WSW of Puerto Madero, Mexico on Friday. According to Mexico's national seismological service, the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 7.4 and tremors felt in Guatemala and El Salvador. Mexico experienced a significant earthquake of 7.4 magnitude WSW of Puerto Madero on Friday, with tremors also impacting parts of Guatemala and El Salvador, per the national seismological service. (REUTERS)

The earthquake struck 71 kilometres of Puerto Madero, Mexico. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, as per GeoShake Community Seismic Network. A tsunami threat warning has been issued by the US Tsunami Warning System for certain areas along the Pacific coast.

Mexico earthquake: Advisory issued for netizens “Shaking will vary by building and terrain, but shallow quakes often produce broader felt reports. Expect aftershocks in the hours to days ahead. Regional context: 22 earthquakes in this region in the last 30 days; this is the largest magnitude observed in that span,” the network stated in a post on X.

“Safety: If indoors, drop, cover, and hold on. Check on neighbors if safe, and report felt location in replies. #earthquake #GeoShake #Mexico.”

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

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