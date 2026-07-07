Mumbai rain LIVE: Cloudburst alert in Nashik; Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link reopens

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Mumbai rains: Rescue personnel carry out operations with the help of earthmovers after heavy rainfall triggered a landslide near the Missing Link section of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, in Maharashtra.

Mumbai rain LIVE: Traffic on the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link bypass resumed at 10.10 pm on Monday after remaining closed for more than 18 hours due to a landslide triggered by heavy overnight rain. The carriageway had been shut after a landslide struck near the exit of Tunnel 2 - the longest tunnel on the Missing Link section, which passes through the Sahyadri mountains -at around 4 am on Monday, according to a PTI report. Schools, college remain closed All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the city. In a late-night statement on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all educational institutions as a precautionary measure, citing the IMD's forecast and the need to ensure the safety of students. ...Read More

Schools, college remain closed All government, private and civic-run schools and colleges in Mumbai will remain closed on Tuesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the city. In a late-night statement on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a holiday for all educational institutions as a precautionary measure, citing the IMD's forecast and the need to ensure the safety of students.