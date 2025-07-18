Chris Martin's awkward reaction after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot caught on 'kiss cam'

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the company's HR head, were caught off guard when they appeared on the kiss cam at the Coldplay concert. The reason? Both of them are married to other people and were seen cozying up when the cameras turned on them. Chris Martin noted that either the parties, on the kiss cam, who hid their faces, were having an affair, or were just very shy.(Getty Images via AFP)

While both Byron and Cabot were quick to hide their faces, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin didn't miss it and remarked that either the two were having an affair or were extremely shy.

What actually happened?

Andy Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, while Cabot is married to Kenneth C Thornby. However, the camera caught the two having an intimate moment, sparking rumours of an affair.

How Chris Martin dealt with it?

While Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin was quick to jump to the conclusion that either they were cheating or shy, because who doesn't love to be on camera?! – he also went on to have a very awkward night of audience interaction, if an X user is to be believed.

A user going by Wade, said his wife was present at the concert, and for the rest of the night, Chris Martin kept asking every couple that appeared on the screen, if they were actually together.

The user said the situation became ‘super messy’.

Wade went on to narrate that his wife told him there was a couple holding up a sign announcing their engagement. And, while Martin brought them up on stage to sing with him, he ‘made sure they were engaged to each other first.’

One user even asked Wade if his wife was there ‘with work’, since Cabot and Byron had a work relationship. To this, Wade replied that his partner was there on vacation with her father.

Some users also shared part of the concert footage where Martin can be heard asking if two people in the crowd were a legitimate couple.

Meanwhile, Byron has disabled commenting on his LinkedIn post, and his wife has dropped her last name from the social media account, while people on social media believe both should divorce their respective spouses.