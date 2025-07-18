Who is Kenneth C Thornby? All about Kristin Cabot's husband amid ‘cheating’ buzz with Astronomer CEO at Coldplay concert

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen hugging Kristin Cabot, the company's Chief People Officer, from behind, at a Coldplay concert, but the two quickly hid their faces when the kiss cam focused on them. This prompted band frontman Chris Martin to comment that either they were very shy or were having an affair. Ken Thornby is a resident of Newtonville, Massachusetts(X)

Amid this buzz, Byron has disabled comments on his LinkedIn profile, while his wife, Megan Kerrigan, seems to have dropped her last name from her Facebook profile. However, Byron is not the only one married. Cabot, too, is married, and her husband is Kenneth C Thornby.

Sharing a photo of Thornby, one X user remarked, “Hope he gets a divorce lawyer too."

Who is Kenneth C Thornby?

Kenneth C Thornby goes by Ken Thornby on LinkedIn, where he says he is self-employed as the President of Middie Back Inc.

Prior to that, he was General Manager at Field of Play and Category Marketing Director at the adidas group.

A resident of Newtonville, Massachusetts, currently, Thronby received his education at Limestone University.

He lists “Global Product Creation, Merchandising, P & L, Leadership & Development” as his skills. Thornby describes himself as someone with a “Proven track record of owning footwear and apparel businesses for major brands from Ideation through Inventory Management. By utilising consumer, athlete, and retailer insights, I’ve successfully grown top-line sales, gross and net margins. Enabled collaboration among cross-functional teams by establishing a safe and productive environment fueled by open communication and relationship building.”

His wife, Kristin, joined Astronomer 9 months back and reportedly has a reputation in Silicon Valley for scaling company culture during rapid growth phases. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College, and has previously worked with ObserveIT, Neo4j, and Proofpoint.