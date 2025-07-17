Andy Byron once called Kristin Cabot ‘perfect fit’ for Astronomer. Now they face scrutiny over Coldplay kiss cam moment

A recent viral video has sparked controversy around Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron, both senior leaders at a tech company called Astronomer. The video, taken during a Coldplay concert in Boston, shows them appearing to hide when the kiss cam finds them. The moment quickly spread online, sparking rumors of an alleged affair between the duo. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

According to her LinkedIn profile, Kristin Cabot is the Astronomer’s Chief People Officer. She joined the company in November 2024. Before that, she worked at another software company, Neo4j, where she helped the team grow from 225 to 900 employees. She has over 20 years of experience in leadership roles and was previously known as Kristin Thornby.

When Andy Byron praised Kristin Cabot

When Astronomer hired Kristin, CEO Andy Byron had praised her highly. In a statement quoted by The Sun, he said Kristin brought “exceptional leadership” and was strong in talent management and employee engagement. He also said, “She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies, and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Kristin herself said she believes her role is more than traditional HR. She explained her job as “people strategy,” helping connect business success with team growth. She also shared that she felt many companies didn’t value strong people leaders, but her early conversations with Andy and the Astronomer team made her feel excited and seen.

Now, that earlier praise is being viewed differently in light of the video from the concert. During the show, Coldplay singer Chris Martin even joked about the couple caught on camera, asking if they were shy or hiding something. That moment added to the online buzz. As of now, Astronomer has not released a public statement about the incident.

