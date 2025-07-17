Astronomer's Andy Byron ‘cheating’ at Coldplay concert? CEOs who lost jobs due to alleged affairs

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen at a Coldplay concert with Kristin Cabot, his company's Chief People Officer, sparking rumours of an affair, since Byron is married. The two showed up on the kiss cam and immediately proceeded to hide their faces, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to comment that either the two are having an affair, or are incredibly shy. The Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot hid their faces when they were shown on the kiss cam. Image for representation.(Unsplash)

The matter has since then blown up on social media, and amid the chatter, here's a look at CEOs who have lost their jobs due to alleged affairs.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw

Norfolk Southern Corp. fired Chief Executive Officer Alan Shaw after an investigation into claims that he was in an inappropriate workplace relationship. This was in September 2024.

Helios Technologies CEO Josef Matosevic

The company in 2024 terminated Josef Matosevic as CEO after he was found to have had a consensual relationship with an employee, which was in violation of the company's policies.

BP CEO Bernard Looney

Bernard Looney resigned from his post in 2023 amid allegations that he promoted women, who he had undisclosed relationships with, for higher posts.

CBOE Global Markets CEO Edward Tilly

He resigned in 2023 after it was determined that Tilly had personal relationships with several colleagues, which he failed to disclose.

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell

Shell was fired in April 2023 after a sexual harassment investigation, based on a complaint filed against him by a female employee.

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook

The McDonald's board decided to part ways with Easterbrook after it came to light that he had entered into a relationship with a company employee. A later investigation, based on an anonymous tip, showed that Easterbrook had had a few more such dalliances, which ended in him having to return $105 million, which he had gotten from the company.

Intel CEO Brian Kranzanich

He resigned in 2018 for violating Intel's “non-fraternisation policy”.