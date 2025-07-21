Did Megan Kerrigan, Andy Byron's wife, issue formal statement on Coldplay kiss scam scandal? What we know

After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen cozying up with company HR head Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert, affair rumours began to do the rounds, and his wife, Megan Kerrigan, dropped Byron from her social media handle name, and also seemingly deactivated her profile. Megan Kerrigan dropped Byron from her social media name after the Coldplay kiss cam scandal(X/@CentennialMan)

Now, it appears as though she has released a statement addressing the matter.

Megan Kerrigan's Facebook account and statement

Kerrigan seems to have returned to Facebook, and posted yesterday, “I know I’ve been quiet about the whole thing. And I disappeared, got my account deactivated because honestly… I was overwhelmed. The betrayal wasn’t just personal, it was public. The whispers, the DMs, the posts, the pity… it all felt like too much. I needed silence. I needed space. I needed to breathe.”

She seems to have issued a statement addressing the kiss scam scandal today.

On Kerrigan's page, the statement read, "Hi everyone,

I honestly don’t know how to begin this, because the past few days have been incredibly heavy for me.

Honestly when this happened , I truly felt alone, like no one would understand or stand by me. But then you showed up. Your messages, your comments, your quiet support, has touched me in ways I can’t even explain. The love you’ve shown is something I never expected,I want to assure you all that am fine and well and thanks for your kind of love and I want you to know I carry that with me every single day.

I’m reading through as many comments as I can even if I can’t respond to everyone, I see you. I feel you. And I’m leading with the comfort your words have brought me.

Right now, I’m choosing to stay calm. I’m not a social media person I never have been. And I won’t be speaking on the situation publicly just yet, not until the time is right and I’m told it’s okay to do so. I hope you can understand that.

There are people trying to take advantage of what I’m going through spreading lies, writing things that are cruel and unfair. I’m doing my best to protect my space and stay positive… but it’s not easy and It hurts.

And please be careful. I will never DM or message anyone asking for anything not money, not help, nothing or donations, please If someone claims to be me and ask such, just know that they’re not and ignore them

I just want to thank you again deeply, sincerely for standing beside me when it feels like the ground beneath me is shaking. You’ve reminded me I’m not as alone as I thought." It signs off saying, “With all my heart, Megan”.

Notably, Kerrigan – upon her return to Facebook – seems to have opened a page, and not a profile. The Facebook page describes Kerrigan as a ‘digital creator’. HT could not independently verify if the page belongs to Andy Byron's wife.

Another statement doing the rounds on social media

Another statement, being attributed to Megan Kerrigan, is doing the rounds on social media. Several Facebook profiles posted the following.

"Hello everyone,

I'm Megan Kerrigan Byron

This is the most difficult moment of my life.

I never imagined I would be thrust into the public spotlight in this way.I never imagined that my husband would betray me.I always believed that my marriage with Andy Byron was built on trust, respect and pure love.

Everytime He told me there was something important at work and He couldn't make it home on time.

I believed him but it turns out that during those times He was with another woman. I naively thought he was working hard for our family, for our children but the kiss caught on camera at the concert shattered everything seeing Andy and Kristen Cabot cuddle together then hurriedly separating when they noticed the camera brought me a level of humiliation and pain, I cannot even describe, I cannot accept and his actions.

He was the husband I was proud, the father—

the children respected most his betrayal not only a trampling of my personal dignity, its a betrayal of our entire family.I have decided to leave him. I cannot tolerate sharing a bed with a man who has betrayed me. It's utterly disgusting at the same time I don't want my children to have face a father every day who doesn't truly value them. I will take my children and leave this repulsive man behind.”

However, despite many profiles claiming the statement was made by Byron's wife, the profile claiming to be Kerrigan did not carry it.