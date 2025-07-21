Astronomer hiring Andy Byron's replacement; new CEO can expect a whopping salary

Andy Byron resigned as Astronomer's CEO following the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal, involving HR chief Kristin Cabot. The two execs were spotted cuddling at the Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday. As the Jumbotron put the spotlight on them, the two ducked and tried hiding their faces. Chris Martin, meanwhile, quipped: "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

On Saturday, Astronomer announced that Byron has resigned and the Board of Directors is looking for a new CEO. “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems,” the statement further read.

While the $1.3 billion data infrastructure startup is yet to outline the details of the job, including the compensation package, Byron's successor is expected to bag a whopping salary.

Salary and Compensation Details

A fake job posting went viral on social media earlier this week. It noted that the new CEO will receive a base salary ranging from $469,000 to $690,000 annually. However, Astronomer has not reacted to the claim, which is clearly not true.

The Daily Mail reported that Byron is worth approximately $60 million. He also reportedly owns a stake in the company.

According to Kruze Consulting, the average salary for a US startup CEO is around $161,000, but the range can vary significantly based on factors like funding stage, location, and experience.