Coldplay cheating scandal: How CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot’s families coped with controversy

What should have been just another fun night at a Coldplay concert in Boston turned into a disaster for Astronomer CEO Andy Byron. The tech executive, 50, was caught on the venue’s kiss cam embracing his company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, 52. The awkward moment, captured on the stadium’s giant screen, showed the pair visibly startled, turning away quickly in what looked like a failed attempt to avoid recognition. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam video at Coldplay concert went viral.(AFP and X)

But it was too late. Chris Martin's offhand comment, "Either they’re having an affair or they are just very shy," triggered an online storm.

Also read: Coldplay fan holds up the funniest sign at Madison concert after Andy Byron fiasco

Footage of the interaction exploded across social media. Within days, it went from a concert clip to a corporate scandal. On Saturday, Astronomer - a billion-dollar AI firm-announced Byron had stepped down. “Our leaders are expected to set the standard. Recently, that standard was not met,” the company wrote on LinkedIn.

How CEO Byron and Cobot's families dealt with the cheating scandal

According to the Daily Mail, while Byron and Cabot face scrutiny, their families have become the unintentional victims of the very public fallout. Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, removed her married name from social media, then deleted her profile altogether. Just days earlier, her Facebook had featured smiling family photos-graduation snapshots and nature hikes.

Cabot’s husband, Andrew Cabot, runs Privateer Rum and is no stranger to public life himself. However, his silence on the matter spoke volumes. The couple purchased a $2.2 million seaside home in Rye, New Hampshire, just this February. Real estate and marriage records confirm they were still together earlier this year. Images from past family events show Andrew wearing a wedding ring-absent in recent images from the Coldplay concert.

Also read: Astrology expert says the Coldplay concert guy got caught because Mercury is in retrograde; everything to know

Byron's exit came at Astronomer's peak

Byron’s downfall came at a time when the Astronomer was reaching new heights. In May, it secured $93 million in Series D funding, with investors like Salesforce and Bain Capital backing the company’s growth. Byron took over as CEO in 2023 and has been credited with accelerating the company’s expansion, as per Daily Mail. But all that momentum came to a grinding halt after the viral video.

Astronomer has named co-founder Pete DeJoy as interim CEO. “While awareness of our company may have changed overnight,” the company noted, “our mission remains the same.”

Whether trust in leadership can be restored remains to be seen.

FAQs

Who replaced Andy Byron as CEO of Astronomer?

Pete DeJoy, the company’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, was named interim CEO.

Was Kristin Cabot married during the kiss cam incident?

Yes, property and marriage records indicate she was married at the time.

What did Chris Martin say during the Coldplay concert?

He joked, "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy," after seeing them on screen.

How did the families react to the scandal?

Byron’s wife removed her social media presence, while Cabot’s marriage details became public.

Is Astronomer continuing operations despite the scandal?

Yes, the company confirmed its work with clients will proceed as usual.