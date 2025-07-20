‘He’s not my CEO’ sign seen at latest Coldplay concert in Madison after Andy Byron fiasco

It was a kiss cam moment that broke the internet – and days later, people can’t seem to stop talking about it. We are referring, of course, to Astronomer CEO Andy Byron getting caught on camera in an intimate moment with the company’s head of human resources at a Coldplay concert in Foxborough. Both Byron and Kristin Cabot, the head of HR, are married, and the public exposé of their extra-marital affair led to international headlines and professional fallout – with Astronomer announcing on Saturday that Byron has resigned as CEO of the tech firm. A funny sign at Coldplay Madison references the recent Andy Byron scandal. (X/@world_coldplay)

Now, people attending the Coldplay concerts after Foxborough are leaving nothing to chance. Nobody wants to get caught in another ‘kiss cam’ scandal, as was evident by one hilarious sign held up at the Coldplay concert in Madison, Wisconsin.

Hilarious sign at Coldplay Madison

Spotted among the many placards at the Coldplay Madison concert was one that stood out for its humor.

“He’s not my CEO,” read the sign held up by a woman in the crowd. An arrow on the sign pointed to a man standing next to her.

This sign was held up at Coldplay’s first concert since the internet-breaking Andy Byron moment on Wednesday.

Who is Andy Byron?

Andy Byron is the former CEO of Astronomer. He is married to Megan Kerrigan, who works in the education sector. The couple has two children.

Byron was spotted on the Coldplay kiss cam on Wednesday with his arms around Kristin Cabot, the head of HR at Astronomer. Kristin Cabot is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of the Massachusetts-based distillery Privateer Rum.

As of now, neither Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot, nor their spouses have issued a public statement regarding the incident.

However, Astronomer did release a statement on Byron’s resignation.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” read the statement.

The company continued, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”