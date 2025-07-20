Chris Martin completely avoids ‘kiss cam’ scandal at Madison concert; wears cheese hat instead - Watch

Chris Martin was mum about the Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ scandal at his latest Madison concert on Saturday night. Instead, the Coldplay frontman came out wearing the famous cheesehead hat to entertain Wisconsin sports fans, getting loud Green Bay Packers cheers from the crowd at the Camp Randall Stadium. Chris Martin performed at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday(AP)

Meanwhile, fans on social media were disappointed at Martin's non-response to the ‘kiss cam’ row that sparked at Coldplay's Wednesday concert in Boston. The band's comment section on social media was filled with severe criticism this week.

On Saturday, several fans carried banners with jokes about the ‘cheating’ row. “Not my CEO here,” one banner read.

This comes as Andy Byron resigned as Astronomer CEO after a video showed him embracing the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot. The two are married to different people.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company said in its post on LinkedIn.

Read More: Is Andy Byron suing Coldplay over kiss cam video with Kristin Cabot? What we know

Byron had been placed on leave, and the board of directors had launched a formal investigation into the jumbotron incident, which went viral.

After the ‘kiss cam’ put Byron and Cabot in the spotlight, the two were visibly uncomfortable. They tried ducking and hid their faces. Martin joked: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

The venue in this case, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, has a privacy policy online which states: “When you visit our location or attend or participate in an event at our location, we may capture your image, voice and/or likeness, including through the use of CCTV cameras and/or when we film or photograph you in a public location.”

Pete DeJoy, Astronomer’s cofounder and chief product officer, has been tapped as interim CEO while the company conducts a search for Byron’s successor.