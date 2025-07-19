Simpsons predicted Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ fiasco? Here's the truth

As social media continues to buzz over the viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam’ scandal involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, a bizarre theory has emerged: did The Simpsons predict this awkward moment years ago? X and Facebook users shared a photo of two Simpsons characters standing in a similar post, like Byron and Cabot. Social media users claimed The Simpsons predicted the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal(X)

The controversy, sparked during Coldplay’s Wednesday concert at Gillette Stadium, has reignited debates about the Simpsons' uncanny predictions, with fans pointing to a 2017 episode as eerie foreshadowing.

Read More: Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot face brutal action post ‘kiss cam’ fallout; Astronomer takes final call

At the Coldplay concert this week, Byron and Cabot's alleged affair was exposed after the ‘kiss cam’ captured them cuddling. Frontman Chris Martin quipped, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy."

The theory centers on Season 28, episode titled ‘Kiss Kiss’. In this episode, Homer and Marge are shown on the ‘kiss cam’ at a baseball game, and Homer is initially embarrassed but eventually kisses Marge. However, the photos circulated on social media seem to be AI-generated and not from the show.

“Is there anything the Simpsons don’t know!! Tech CEO Andy Byron's SECRET relationship with HR head Kristin Cabot EXPOSED after Coldplay concert & the Internet did its thing 😂” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also posted a photo.

“The Simpsons predicting the future YET AGAIN of the CEO at Coldplay situation,” another one added.

Did the Simpsons predict the Coldplay ‘kiss scam’ scandal?

Showrunner Al Jean dismissed the idea of predictions as a coincidence in a statement, saying, “We write satire, not prophecy. Any similarity is pure luck.” No official statement from Coldplay or The Simpsons’ producers addresses the theory directly.

Astronomer's statement

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the company said.

Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has been appointed as the interim CEO amid Byron's leave.