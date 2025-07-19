Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ‘negotiating’ exit, expected to resign after Coldplay ‘cheating’ row: Report

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and their HR head Kristin Cabot are reportedly negotiating a resignation and a potential compensation package after their Coldplay 'kiss cam' footage shot the company to unwanted viral fame. Following Thursday's incident at the Boston concert, Cabot and Byron have been placed on immediate leave and are negotiating their departure, Axios reports citing sources. Andy Byron (L), Kristine Cabot (M) and the duo in the viral 'kiss cam' footage at the Coldplay concert. (X and LinkedIn)

Coming on the heels of the company's first reaction to the incident, a day after it happened, the Axios report claimed that the delay in the company's response was caused by “Byron's slow resignation and exit package negotiations.” In it's statement, Astronomer said that their Board of Directors is investigating the incident, and a statement will follow "shortly."

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the statement, shared on the company's LinkedIn account. stated. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly."

It also stated that as previously alleged by many, another Astronomer employee, Alyssa Soddard, was not present at the Coldplay concert.

Also read: Andy Byron's daughter Marina opened up about Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ cheating row? Here's the truth

Internet Predicts Byron's Resignation

Since the alleged affair between Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot made headlines, the internet has been betting on Byron's possible resignation, before the company released a statement about the probe. Kalshi, a betting platform, predicts that there is over a 70% chance that Byron is going to resign after the scandal.

As of now, the company has not stated what action will be taken against Byron for the damage the viral Coldplay concert video caused to the company's corporate reputation.

Byron has been serving as the CEO of Astronomer since July 2023.