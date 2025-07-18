Andy Byron's daughter Marina opened up about Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ cheating row? Here's the truth

Hours after the Andy Byron-Kristin Cabot ‘cheating’ scandal broke at Coldplay's Boston concert on Wednesday, several TikTok users brought up claims about the Astronomer CEO's daughter, ‘Marina Byron’. On Friday, social media users posted a video of a woman, saying it is Byron and his wife Megan Kerrigan's daughter. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

However, the claims are false. Byron and Kerrigan have two children - both sons. The CEO's wife posted dozens of photos of their family on Facebook. There is no mention of a daughter named Marina Byron.

Elon Musk-led xAI's bot Grok, too, fact-checked claims on social media.

“Based on extensive review of reports and the linked TikTok (which appears unrelated, featuring singer Marina Diamandis discussing her music), there is no credible evidence of anyone named Marina being Andy Byron's daughter. Confirmed: He and his wife have two sons only. This claim seems baseless or mistaken,” it noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

This comes after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin accidentally pointed out at Byron and Astronomer's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, who were in a cozy moment at his Boston concert on Wednesday. The two were allegedly cheating with their respective spouses.

“I hope we didn’t do something bad”, Martin said after Byron and Cabot were captured on the ‘kiss cam’. As the pair rushed and hid their faces, the Coldplay lead added: “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy”.

Quickly jumping on the joke wagon, X user Saiam Hasan said, "This is why I love Coldplay... Concert ke beech mein bhi four singles release kar diye". The reference, of course, was to two couples possibly going their separate ways.

Another X user @HANKonX quipped about the couple caught on a giant screen, “The face you make when 20,000 people witness your HR violation in 4K. Live by the policy, die by the Jumbotron.”