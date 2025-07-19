Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot face brutal action post ‘kiss cam’ fallout; Astronomer takes final call

Soon after Astronomer issued its first statement, addressing the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal, it was revealed that CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were placed on leave. This comes after the two were seen cuddling at a concert in Boston on Wednesday, sparking ‘cheating’ and ‘affair’ speculations. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were caught cuddling at a Coldplay concert(LinkedIn)

In its first statement, Astronomer said it is ‘committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding’.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The company further clarified that the viral statement that circulated on social media after the scandal broke was not from Byron. “No other employees were in the video,” it added.

Axios on Friday cited sources to report that both Byron and Cabot have been placed on leave. Astronomer, yet to reveal details about any action, has not confirmed if the two will be fired.

The news outlet added that the company's 'delayed response has been due in part to Byron's slow resignation and exit package negotiations'.

"In situations like this, you have to distinguish between the company's response and the CEO's personal response," Andrew Koneschusky, founder and CEO of Beltway Advisors, told Axios. “Their reputations may be linked, but their interests may diverge. The company needs to address whether any policies were potentially broken or [if] conduct needs to be investigated. Separately, the CEO can choose to address the personal implications and ramifications of what occurred. But don't conflate the two.”

