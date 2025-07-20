Is Andy Byron suing Coldplay over kiss cam video with Kristin Cabot? What we know

Andy Byron has resigned as CEO of Astronomer just days after a viral kiss cam moment involving the company's Head of HR, Kristin Cabot, sparked speculation about an alleged affair. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's kiss cam video at Coldplay concert went viral.(AFP and X)

The resignation was announced Saturday in an official company statement.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," the company said.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO."

The Viral Moment

The controversy began earlier this week when Byron and Cabot were caught on the stadium kiss cam during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The video showed Byron hugging Cabot from behind as the camera panned to them. The two appeared to try to duck out of frame once they realized they were on the big screen.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented on the moment in real time, joking, "Either they're having an affair or they're just really shy."

Moments later, realizing the potential implications, Martin added, "Oh s--t, I hope we didn't do something bad."

The clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking speculation of an alleged affair between Byron and Cabot. Public interest intensified when it was revealed that both are married.

Shortly after the video surfaced, both Byron and Cabot were placed on administrative leave. Byron then stepped down from his role.

Andy Byron Suing Coldplay?

In the wake of the incident, rumors have circulated on social media claiming that Byron is considering legal action against Coldplay or the concert organizers.

One viral post alleged, “Astronomer CEO Andy Byron is considering suing the Coldplay concert organizers, claiming a ‘private moment’ was turned into a public spectacle without his consent after the viral video leak.”

Another claimed, “Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron Calls his Viral Affair Video ‘AI-Generated.’ He said he will be suing. Coldplay.”

As of now, no official lawsuit has been filed, and Andy Byron has not issued any public statement regarding the video, his resignation, or the rumored legal claims.