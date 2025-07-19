Lip reader reveals what Astronomer CEO Andy Byron said to Kristin Cabot after kiss cam bust at Coldplay concert

The viral video from Coldplay's concert in Boston sparked widespread controversy after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, were seen in what appeared to be a cozy moment. The two quickly separated when they noticed the kiss cam and spotlight on them. Now, a lip reader claims to have uncovered exactly what was said during the unexpected exchange. Coldplay concert video shows CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot in a compromising moment, sparking controversy and speculation about their affair.(Source: X)

Lip reveals exchange between Byron and Cabot right after they were caught

Byron and Cabot were enjoying the concert until Chris Martin pointed at the couple, unaware he had outed their affair. The two sprang apart as their faces flashed on the screen. Byron dived behind the barracks while Cabot was left standing at hiding her face behind her hands.

However, after the viral video garnered over 50 million views, a lip reader revealed what the CEO reportedly told Cabot in the viral clip. According to The Mirror, he said, "F***ing hell, it's me."

The Astronomer CEO is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron and shares two children from their marriage. Meanwhile, two names have surfaced related to Cabot's marital status. One is Kenneth Thornby, who was believed to be her husband until it was reported that they parted ways in 2018 and finalised their divorce in 2022, according to The New York Post. Another name that surfaced was Andrew Carbot, who is alleged to be her second husband.

Byron once called Kristin Cabot ‘fit’ for Astronomer

Cabot joined the Astronomer team back in November, and Byron had some really kind words to say about her at the time. According to LadBible, he said, “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.”

Byron added, "She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer."