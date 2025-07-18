Andy Byron net worth: Here's how much Astronomer CEO earns amid ‘cheating’ scandal

Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer, found himself in controversy after a kiss cam moment during Coldplay's Wednesday concert showed him embracing the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, leading to affair and cheating rumors. Frontman Chris Martin pointed out a couple in the audience during the concert, leading to speculation about a possible workplace cheating scandal. Andy Byron was caught with Astronomer's HR chief in a Coldplay kiss cam video(X and Linkedin)

Byron, who is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, has been leading Astronomer since July 2023.

What is Andy Byron's net worth?

Byron's exact net worth is not known. However, in May 2025, Astronomer announced it had received new funding of $93 million.

“While this is just one step in Astronomer’s journey to build a durable, lasting software company, we’re thrilled to have one of our earliest investors, Bain, leading the round,” the CEO said back then.

"All of our investors are committed to Astronomer’s long-term vision because of our recent momentum, the massive market demand for the platform we’re building, and the macro tailwinds that support our vision. Whether it’s getting enterprise AI into production at scale, maximizing data platform value through cost optimization, or just driving more value from data in general–everything we do at Astronomer is at the heart of boardroom conversations across the world.”

Andy Byron ‘cheating’ scandal

At Gillette Stadium, Boston, Coldplay’s kiss cam captured Byron and Kristin Cabot in a cozy embrace. Chris Martin quipped, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” prompting laughter as Byron ducked behind a barrier and Cabot hid her face.

Byron, 50, is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, an educator at Bancroft School, with two children. Megan, as per speculation, dropped “Byron” from her Facebook profile and deactivated it. Cabot is married to Kenneth C. Thornby.

Astronomer, headquartered in New York, has not commented on potential policy violations. Byron and Cabot are also yet to issue statements.