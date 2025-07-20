Kristin Cabot to resign after Andy Byron? Astronomer's latest update on Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ saga

After Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned in the fallout of the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ saga, several social media users were left wondering if the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot, would take a similar decision. The two were spotted cuddling during a Coldplay concert on Wednesday, sparking ‘affair’ and ‘cheating’ speculation. Kristin Cabot is yet to resign after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal(X)

On Saturday, Astronomer announced that Byron has tendered his resignation, and the board will begin a search for the company's next CEO. Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will continue to serve on an interim basis.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the statement posted on LinkedIn read.

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.”

Will Kristin Cabot also resign?

Cabot and Byron were both placed on immediate administrative leave following the Coldplay concert scandal. While Astronomer confirmed that the CEO was, in fact, on leave, Axios cited sources to report on the HR chief. The company is yet to mention any action on Kristin Cabot.

“I wonder if Kristin Cabot will also resign,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“You’d have to think that Kristin Cabot will resign or be terminated also. My heart goes out to Megan Kerrigan and her two teen sons. The fallout of this date is devastatingly wild,” another person tweeted.

Neither Cabot nor Byron have issued a statement about the situation yet.