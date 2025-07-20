As Andy Byron resigns, Astronomer's interim CEO reacts to Coldplay meme post

Pete DeJoy, who has temporarily taken over as Astronomer's CEO amid Andy Byron's resignation, subtly reacted to the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ saga, which also involved the company's HR chief, Kristin Cabot. DeJoy liked a LinkedIn post from an ex-staffer, Zachary Hensley, admitting, “Yes, I've laughed at the memes.” Pete DeJoy took over as Astronomer's interim CEO after Andy Byron's resignation(LinkedIn)

Hensley was the vice president of technology and operations at Astronomer from 2019 to 2024.

This comes as Andy Byron resigned, Astronomer announced on Saturday.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company said in a statement on LinkedIn.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO,” it added

Zachary Hensley's post

Hensley said that he had mixed feelings about the Coldplay concert ordeal. “But I also know Astronomer is more than one moment or one person. It’s a team of smart, kind, driven people doing incredible work. And I’ll always be rooting for them.”

He further noted that he has seen and shared ‘more than a few’ memes. He, however, ‘felt a strange mix of pride, nostalgia, and whiplash’ and is rooting for Astronomer's success.

“Yes, I’ve laughed at the memes. But I also know Astronomer is more than one moment or one person. To the Astronomer crew—past and present—I love y’all. Keep going. Keep building. You’ve got this.”

It seems like Hensley and DeJoy share a close bond. The ex-staffer also reacted to Astronomer's announcement of the interim CEO.

“Pete DeJoy is amazing. I’m so excited for him. Love you Petey," he wrote in the comment section.

Byron and Cabot were earlier put on leave after the two were spotted cuddling at the Coldplay concert in Boston on Wednesday. As the ‘kiss cam’ put them in the spotlight, the duo could be seen hiding their faces. The moment caught frontman Chris Martin's attention, who quipped: “Oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy.”

The clip went viral in no time, sparking speculation about them having an affair. Byron and Cabot are both married to different people.