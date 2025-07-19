Kristin Cabot's photo with reported CEO husband surfaces; additional details about ex revealed

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot, who was caught cuddling with CEO Andy Byron at a Coldplay concert, appears to be married to the CEO of Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot, the New York Post reported on Friday. As per the report, citing records, Cabot and her apparent husband own a Rye, New Hampshire home since at least 2023. Kristin Cabot's marriage details were revealed a day after the Coldplay 'kiss cam' fiasco broke out(X)

As per the Privateer Rum website, Andrew is the CEO and COO. Social media users shared photos of Kristin and Andrew Cabot. These claims and photos are unverified at the moment.

Read More: Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot face brutal action post ‘kiss cam’ fallout; Astronomer takes final call

According to The Post, records show Andrew and Kristin are co-owners of the $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom home. According to the Astronomer HR chief's now-deleted LinkedIn account, she was also listed as an ‘advisory board member’ at Privateer Rum since September 2020.

Kenneth C Thornby

The New York Post earlier cited Massachusetts court records to report that Cabot was once married to Kenneth C Thornby. The two separated in 2018 and their marriage was legally over by 2022. A year later, as per the report, she bought the New Hampshire home with Andrew Cabot.

Astronomer addresses ColdplayGate

Astronomer, a New York-based software firm, on Friday issued a statement about CEO Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot's viral moment at the Boston Coldplay concert.

Read More: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ‘negotiating’ exit, expected to resign after Coldplay ‘cheating’ row: Report

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said in a statement posted on LinkedIn.

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” it further added.

Andy Byron, meanwhile, is married to wife Megan Kerrigan Byron. The CEO's spouse removed her surname from her social media accounts before she deactivated all of them on Thursday.

Both employees have been placed on leave, Axios reported on Friday.