Who is Andrew Cabot? Privateer Rum’s CEO reported as Kristin Cabot's husband

Andrew Cabot, the CEO of distillery Privateer Rum, is reportedly the husband of Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer of a tech company Astronomer, the New York Post reported Friday. The report stated, citing records, that the duo recently bought a house together in Rye, New Hampshire. Andrew Cabot (R, Source: Kristin Cabot on Facebook) and the viral photo of Kristin Cabot with Andy Byron (Source: X)

Kristin Cabot shot to global fame after she was captured in an apparent cuddle with Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, on Friday. As soon as the 'kiss cam' panned on them, their awkward reaction prompted Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin to speculate from the stage that they could be having an affair. The video was posted on social media by a concertgoer on Thursday, and it went viral soon after, with internet sleuths digging out their identities.

Who Is Andrew Cabot?

Despite reports since Thursday that Andrew Cabot and Kristin Cabot are married, there has been no confirmation of the same so far. However, the New York Post's report Friday revealed that the couple purchased the New Hampshire house in February 2025 for $2.2 million, and records show that they are still the owners of the house. Additionally, it was revealed that Kristin Cabot served in the trust of the Privateer Rum, the Massachusetts-based distillery that Andrew Cabot heads.

Also read: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron ‘negotiating’ exit, expected to resign after Coldplay ‘cheating’ row: Report

As per the records available on the website of Privateer Rum, Andrew Cabot, 52, has served both as the company's CEO and COO since at least 2023. His bio states that he is the descendant of the original Andrew Cabot, who was an 18th-century rum distiller. A photo has also gone viral on social media showing Andrew and Kristin Cabot with three children, supposedly their own.

As of this writing, neither Kristin Cabot nor Andrew Cabot has released a statement on the issue. A statement from astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, is also yet to arrive. Meanwhile, Astronomer released their response to the incident in the form a statement from the Board of Directors. They said that the incident is being investigated internally, and more information will be announced shortly.