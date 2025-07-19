Did Astronomer post new CEO job opening amid Andy Byron's 'resignation' rumors? Here's the truth

Amid reports that CEO Andy Byron is negotiating his exit Astronomer after Thursday's 'kiss gate' scandal, a viral post claims that the company has advertised a job opening for new CEO. The screenshot of the supposed job post on LinkedIn had gone viral on social media. However, Hindustan Times can confirm that the post is fake. The logo of Astronomer (L, Source: X) and the viral moment of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot (Source: X)(Twitter)

Despite reports, the company has yet to decide on the resignation of Byron and has not advertised any job opening for a new CEO, as of now. On Friday, the company posted its first reaction on the issue in the form of a statement from its Board of Directors.

They said that the Board is investigating Kristin Cabot and Byron, after their viral video at Coldplay's Boston concert brought seemingly damaged the company's reputation.

Meanwhile, Axios reported citing sources that the delay in Astronomer's response was caused by the company's slow negotiation with Byron regarding his exit package. It also stated that both Byron and Cabot have been placed on immediate leave after the ‘scandal’. The company said that further information on the matter will be revealed soon.

In Friday's statement, Astronomer clarified that their senior Human Resources team employee, Alyssa Stoddard, was not seen in the viral video, as many claimed. No other employees were seen in the video, the company said in the statement.

Andy Byron To Get A Divorce?

After the 'kiss cam' video captured Byron and Astronomer's HR head Kristin Cabot in a cuddle at the concert, internet sleuths have made them famous instantly. In the video, Cabot and Byron can be seen awkwardly moving away from the camera as it focused on them, sparking a comment from Coldplay lead Chris Martin about them possibly having an affair.

Within hours of the video going viral, Byron's wife, Megan Kerrigan, removed the last name 'Byron' from her Facebook profile name. It sparked massive speculation that the couple will soon divorce, with Polymarket running a bet on it that shows a 24% (and steadily increasing) chance that the couple will divorce.