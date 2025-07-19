‘Our leaders must set standard’: What Astronomer said on Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot ‘kiss cam’ controversy

Data analytics firm Astronomer has placed its CEO Andy Byron on leave after a viral video from a Coldplay concert sparked public speculation about his affair with HR chief Kristin Cabot. The company later issued a statement on its social media account, announcing that a formal investigation had been initiated. A still from the viral Kiss Cam video at Coldplay’s Gillette Stadium concert, which triggered speculation(LinkedIN)

The data workflow company clarified that both executives remain with the organization and have not been terminated. A formal investigation has been launched by the Board of Directors.

“Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO, given that Andy Byron has been placed on leave... We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days,” a spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine.

What did Astronomer say?

In a statement posted to LinkedIn on Friday, the firm said, “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability.”

The company confirmed that its Board of Directors had launched an internal investigation into the matter: “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

Addressing the speculation surrounding other staffers, the company clarified, “Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.”

As the internal review continues, the firm reiterated its commitment to transparency and leadership accountability, but declined to comment on the identities of those featured in the now-infamous video.

Astronomer and ‘Kiss Cam’ controversy

A video, captured during Coldplay’s show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts went viral. The footage shows a man and woman appearing on the event’s ‘kiss cam’ before awkwardly covering their faces and ducking out of view—prompting singer Chris Martin to quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip, which quickly went viral on social media, triggered online chatter around the couple’s identity. Soon after, reports surfaced claiming the man seen in the footage was Byron, CEO of the Cincinnati-based startup Astronomer.