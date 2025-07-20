'Happy family' photos of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot emerge amid affair allegations

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned on Saturday, just days after the viral “Coldplay kiss cam” scandal involving the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot. In the widely shared clip, Byron was seen hugging Cabot from behind during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, earlier this week. The video sparked speculation of an alleged affair. Photos of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot with their respective families have surfaced online.(X)

In a statement confirming his resignation, Astronomer said, “As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

The company continued, “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Family Photos Surface

Amid the controversy, photos of Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot with their respective families have surfaced online. Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan, who works in the education sector. The couple has two children.

Cabot, meanwhile, is married to Andrew Cabot, CEO of the Massachusetts-based distillery Privateer Rum. Her now-deleted LinkedIn profile indicated she had served as an “advisory board member” at Privateer Rum since September 2020. According to the New York Post, the couple purchased a two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style home in Rye earlier this year for $2.2 million. The property is located just minutes from the Atlantic coast.

Cabot was previously married to Kenneth Thornby. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.

As of now, neither Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot, nor their spouses have issued a public statement regarding the incident.