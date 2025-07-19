5 facts about Andrew Cabot, husband of Astronomer HR Chief Kristin Cabot

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot and CEO Andy Byron was caught with each other at a Coldplay concert on July 17. As the kiss cam panned on the couple, they tried to hide while the stadium watched them in shock. Even Chris Martin quipped saying “They’re either having an affair... or are very shy.” As the video of the concert went viral, people also shared photos of Kristin and Andrew Cabot, stating that they are married. While these claims are yet to be verified, here is a look at who Andrew Cabot is. According to the LinkedIn account of Andrew Cabot, he finished his education from UCLA in Philosophy and went on to study in Harvard.(Privateer Rum/ Website)

CEO of distillery Privateer Rum

As per the Privateer Rum, a Massachusetts-based rum company, Andrew Cabot, has served as the company’s CEO and COO since at least 2023. A page on the website about him states that he is the descendant of the original Andrew Cabot, who was an 18th-century rum distiller. As CEO and COO, Andrew is responsible for working with his team and creating strategy to produce rum.

Harvard graduate

According to the LinkedIn account of Andrew Cabot, he finished his education from UCLA in Philosophy and went on to study in Harvard Graduate School of Education pursuing Master of Education. In 2009 he graduated from Harvard.

Worked as product manager

Throughout his career, he has worked as product manager and marketing manager in various companies, including in Mediatrends Inc and Cheyenne Software. In 2001 he joined Metrix Systems as the COO for three years.

Relation with Kristin

While there have been multiple reports claiming that Kristin is married to Andrew, there is no formal information of the marriage. However, according to New York Post report, Kristin Cabot has served as a member on the advisory board of the Privateer Rum, where Andrew holds the position of CEO. According to the report she has been a member since September 2020.

Bought new house with Kristin

According to a report by The New York Post, Andrew Cabot, purchased a $2.2 million home along with Kristin in the coastal town of Rye, New Hampshire less than five months ago. Property documents seen by the news outlet, showed that the couple bought the two-story, four-bedroom New England-style house just minutes from the Atlantic Ocean in February.

As of now neither Kristin Cabot nor Andrew Cabot has released an official statement after the incident. Meanwhile, Astronomer released a statement saying that the Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation.