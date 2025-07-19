Andy Byron, Kristin Cabot caught locking lips before Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ fiasco; video surfaces

Even before Coldplay's ‘kiss cam’ caught them embracing, leading to ‘cheating’ rumors, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot were seen ‘locking lips’ at the Gillette Stadium in Boston on Wednesday. TMZ on Friday published an exclusive video, reporting that the two kissed and were engaged in PDA even before the jumbotron caught them. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabo were caught on Coldplay's 'kiss cam' on Wednesday(X)

This comes after Coldplay frontman Chris Martin accidentally exposed Byron and Cabot's alleged affair. As the two were spotted on jumbotron, they ducked and hid their faces.

Martin quipped, "I hope we didn’t do something bad." A viral clip of the moment on social media recorded the Coldplay lead further adding: “Either they are having an affair or they are very shy”.

Byron is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple resides in New York.

His cosy appearance with Kristin Cabot at the Coldplay concert raised questions whether he's having an extramarital affair. The New York Post reported that Andrew Cabot, the CEO of distillery Privateer Rum, is believed to be the husband of Kristin Cabot. The report cited records to add that the duo recently bought a house together in Rye, New Hampshire.

Astronomer issued a statement on Friday.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

“Alyssa Stoddard was not at the event and no other employees were in the video. Andy Byron has not put out any statement, reports saying otherwise are all incorrect,” the company posted on LinkedIn.

Sources told Axios that both Byron and Cabot have been placed on leave. Astronomer, yet to reveal details about any action, has not confirmed if the two will be fired.