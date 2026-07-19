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    ‘Don't threaten them’: Arvind Kejriwal slams NTA over warning to NEET students

    In response to NTA’s warning over potential legal action against NEET students, Arvind Kejriwal urges the agency to prioritize student concerns.

    Published on: Jul 19, 2026, 17:36:55 IST
    By Ujala Chowdhry
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    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) over its warning to students and parents regarding the submission of allegedly fake or AI-generated OMR sheets for scrutiny, saying the agency should not threaten candidates who are seeking answers.

    Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)
    Former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)

    The NTA, in a post on X, said it was closely monitoring and scrutinising all complaints related to OMR sheets. The agency stated that several OMR sheets submitted for scrutiny had turned out to be fake or AI-generated and advised students and parents to submit only original OMR sheets. It also warned that submitting fake or AI-generated OMR sheets could invite legal action against the complainant.

    Responding to the advisory, Kejriwal accused the NTA of mishandling the NEET examination and questioned its decision to warn students of legal consequences.

    "Don't threaten them. The children worked so hard. You ruined the entire NEET," Kejriwal wrote on X.

    The remarks come amid continuing political scrutiny of the NTA over its handling of NEET-related issues, including the Cockroach Janta Party protest.

    Kejriwal argued that the agency should focus on addressing students' concerns instead of issuing warnings of legal action.

    The NTA has maintained that it is examining all complaints and that action will be taken only in cases where fake or AI-generated OMR sheets are submitted for scrutiny.

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    Home/India News/‘Don't Threaten Them’: Arvind Kejriwal Slams NTA Over Warning To NEET Students
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