Lucas Herbert wasn't about to be denied the LIV Golf United Kingdom championship on Sunday. Lucas Herbert wins LIV Golf United Kingdom with record-setting score

Entering the final round at 20-under with a three-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, the Australian holed 10 birdies for a final-round 62 and a 30-under-par 258 for the four-day event. That gave him a six-stroke victory over England's Tyrrell Hatton, who turned in a 63.

DeChambeau closed with a 68 to finish 21-under par and in third place at JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, England.

Herbert's dominance this week his 62 was preceded by rounds of 61, 66 and 69 led Rippers GC to a 52-under finish, four strokes ahead of captain Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

The 30-under finish by Herbert marked the lowest in LIV history. This was his second individual victory of the season he also won LIV Golf Virginia in May and he also set the league record for most birdies in a tournament with 30. His combination of 32 birdies and eagles in a tournament also broke a LIV record.

Herbert said confidence in his game grew after his strong finish at the Open Championship last week at Royal Birkdale, where he finished four shots behind winner Ryan Fox and tied for sixth.

"Just wanted to really carry that into this week the best I could," Herbert said. "I think I got out of my own way the first two rounds and I started thinking about it yesterday. It was just good to play like that today when I was being pushed by two of the best players in the world."

Hatton pushed as hard as he could with nine birdies, but it wasn't enough given Herbert's unprecedented four rounds.

"Obviously Lucas played amazing today, Hatton said. "I wanted to get off to a fast start, which is what I did, but unfortunately Lucas did as well. Yeah, I'm very proud of how I played. It would have been amazing to win in front of home fans, but I tried my best. But actually Lucas was incredible this week."

Herbert said he did a good job at something else hiding his nerves.

"I was definitely feeling it out there. I can only do what I can do," Herbert said. "I was able to take care of what I needed to do today pretty well to get me over the line. I knew it wasn't going to be a day where even par, 1-under, was going to get it done for me. I knew I had to go out there and get it. Just kept pushing myself the whole way, and here we are."

Australian Cameron Smith shot a 69 on Sunday to finish in fourth at 17-under. Mexico's Abraham Ancer and Caleb Surratt shared fifth at 14-under.

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