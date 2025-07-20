5 Things to know about Pete DeJoy - Astronomer's interim CEO after viral scandal involving Andy Byron

Pete DeJoy has taken over as interim CEO of Astronomer, a Cincinnati-based data company, after the abrupt resignation of chief Andy Byron. Byron stepped down over the weekend after a widely circulated video captured him on a kiss cam with the company’s head of HR, Kristin Cabot, during a Coldplay concert in Boston. The incident, which prompted public scrutiny and internal fallout, led to Byron’s exit. Peter Dejoy is one of Astronomer’s original co-founders, having helped launch the startup in 2017. (LinkedIn/ Peter Dejoy)

With DeJoy now assuming leadership, attention has shifted to the man helping guide the company through the controversy.

5 things to know about Astronomer's interim CEO Pete DeJoy

Built Astronomer from the ground up

DeJoy is one of Astronomer’s original co-founders, having helped launch the startup in 2017. He has played a key role in shaping the company’s data orchestration platform, which underpins tools used across the analytics and AI industries. Prior to becoming interim CEO, DeJoy served as Chief Product Officer, following an earlier role as VP of Product, as shared on his LinkedIn profile.

Scientific background, startup mindset

Pete DeJoy holds a degree in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College and brings a technical foundation to his leadership style. According to his LinkedIn, he contributed to product development in the early stages and worked across multiple areas of the business.

Assumes leadership amid ongoing fallout

DeJoy’s appointment comes at a difficult time for the company. Byron, who had been on leave following the kiss cam incident, resigned days later. The video showed him and Cabot trying to avoid being seen on the stadium screen, leading Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin to remark that the pair “might be having an affair.” Byron, who is married, has not made a public statement.

Receives early support from industry peers

Pete DeJoy’s leadership has been welcomed by some in the tech sector. Tembo CEO Ry Walker called him “an amazing co-founder and friend” on X.

Temporary appointment, with future still unclear

Astronomer’s board has launched a formal CEO search, but DeJoy will lead operations in the meantime. The company said in a statement that its leadership must meet a “high standard,” adding that “recently, that standard was not met.” While DeJoy’s future as permanent CEO is uncertain, his role in stabilizing the company is likely to be significant in the coming months.

