Who is Pete DeJoy's wife and what is his net worth? Key details about new Astronomer CEO after Andy Byron's exit

Pete DeJoy took over as the interim Astronomer CEO following Andy Byron's resignation on Saturday. He stepped down from the position after he was caught on camera kissing a female coworker and then trying to hide during a Coldplay show in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Pete DeJoy took over as Astronomer's interim CEO after Andy Byron's resignation(LinkedIn)

Notably, Byron was put on leave before his resignation.

Bryron, who is married, was photographed at the concert on Wednesday embracing Astronomer's head of human resources, Kristin Cabot. The footage of the duo trying to hide their faces on the kiss cam went viral on social media. Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, said, “Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy.”

Megan Kerrigan Byron, Bryon's wife, altered her last name on Facebook after the jaw-dropping incident and then deactivated her account.

Also Read: Astronomer reacts to ‘fake’ Andy Byron apology after Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Who is Pete DeJoy?

In an announcement made on Saturday, Astronomer stated that “Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim CEO” and that “we will share more details as appropriate in the coming days.”

DeJoy graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and physics, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In January 2023, he was appointed vice-president for product at Astronomer, a data firm he co-founded in 2017. In February 2025, he was hired as chief product officer.

As of 2025, DeJoy, who was born in Westchester, New York, in 1995 under the name Peter Q. DeJoy, is 30 years old.

Taking to X, Ry Walker, the CEO of AI company Tembo, stated: “Great choice by @astronomerio in naming @petedejoy as interim CEO. He is an amazing co-founder and friend.”

Who is Pete DeJoy's wife and what is his net worth?

DeJoy keeps her personal life extremely quiet. While there is not much information about his family, reports claim that he resides with his spouse at Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

Moreover, his precise net worth is unknown. Dejoy undoubtedly enjoys the multimillionaire level because to his sizeable ownership in Astronomer, which is valued at over $1 billion following recent fundraising. In comparison, Andy Byron, the former CEO, is estimated to have a net worth of between $20 and $70 million.