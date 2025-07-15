New York flash flood map: LaGuardia Airport, Westchester, Staten Island, Rockland affected; videos emerge

Severe flash flooding struck New York City, Westchester County, Staten Island, and Rockland County, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union, Fairfield, Sullivan, Dutchess, Ulster, and Warren on Monday. The warning, triggered by thunderstorms dumping 3–3.5 inches of rain, with an additional 0.5–1 inch expected, sparked chaos across the state. A flash flood warning was issued in New York on Monday(Unsplash)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Upton issued Flash Flood Warnings for these areas until 9:45 PM EDT, with videos showing inundated streets and transit chaos.

New York Flash Flood Map

The FEMA Flood Map Service Center provides flood risk data for New York, identifying 100-year (high-risk, zones VE, AE, A) and 500-year (moderate-risk, zone X) floodplains. Areas like Staten Island, Westchester, and Rockland fall within high-risk zones due to coastal proximity and low elevation.

The NWS warnings cover Southern Fairfield County (CT), Central/Southern Westchester, Rockland, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Queens, Richmond (Staten Island), and parts of Bergen County (NJ). Specific locations include LaGuardia Airport, Stamford, White Plains, Port Chester, Greenwich, Scarsdale, Tappan, and Rye Brook.

New York flash floods: Map shows areas impacted by NWS warning(NYC.gov)

LaGuardia Airport

LaGuardia Airport alerted travelers on Monday. “The @NWS is forecasting heavy downpours, thunderstorms, and potential flash flooding in the region, which may affect your flight and cause disruptions. Please check with your airline to determine the status of your flight before heading to the airport,” the airport said in its weather advisory on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Westchester County

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Westchester County, and the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services (DES) advised residents to avoid travel and stay off the roadways until conditions improve.

“The forecast for this evening includes severe thunderstorms, high winds, and potential for flash flooding. DES is closely monitoring the situation, and is prepared to respond as needed,” the county said.

The Bronx River Parkway is currently closed between the Westchester County Center and Main Street in White Plains.

Staten Island and Rockland County were among several other areas under the flash flood warning.