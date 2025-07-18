Astronomer reacts to ‘fake’ Andy Byron apology after Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Astronomer, Andy Byron's tech company, has swiftly denied a fake apology that went viral on the internet after the CEO of the firm was caught on camera cozying up with his HR on a “kiss cam” during a Coldplay show. Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert. (Screengrab (X))

Astronomer, a New York-based artificial intelligence company, told The NY Post that the social media post purporting to be authored by Byron himself with personal regrets for his wife and kids is “fake.”

While the phony statement finished with a corny reference to Coldplay's 2005 hit song “Fix You”: “As a friend once sang: ‘Lights will guide you home, and ignite your bones, and I will try to fix you.’”

Several people on the Internet reacted to the fake statement and mocked the CEO, saying: “It is dumb but I think it's proven to be fake.”

“He couldn't have handled this any worse 😂” another wrote.

“He wanted a private moment in public lol,” a third person commented.

On X, a social media user raised attention to suspicious activity from the account that made the purported statement.

“The ‘statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’ that’s going around originated with a 50-follower account called ‘Peter Enis.’ As in ‘P. Enis,’” the user wrote.

The username of that account mentioned "CBS News," as if it were attempting to pose as a Tiffany Network reporter.

Chris Martin reacts to Byron-Cabot jaw-dropping moment

Byron and the company's top human resources officer, Kristin Cabot, have not discussed the Coldplay incident in public. The concert's “kiss cam” showed them in a passionate embrace.

While Cabot spun around and covered her face when the camera captured her, Byron actually dropped out of frame.

“Look at these two,” said band frontman Chris Martin, who at first assumed the camera had captured a charming moment.

However, their frantic response quickly led him to speculate about a far less favorable scenario.

“Oh, What? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin can be heard saying in a TikTok video featuring him on stage. The video has received over 50 million views and over 5 million likes.