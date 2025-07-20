Tesla, IKEA and others turn Andy Byron–Kristin Cabot 'kiss cam' moment at Coldplay concert into marketing gold

The internet was barely catching its breath after the now-viral video of Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot surfaced, when global brands jumped at the opportunity to turn the awkward moment into clever marketing campaigns. Captured on the "kiss cam" at Coldplay’s Boston concert on Wednesday, the duo’s mid-concert embrace has triggered a wave of humorous and inventive online advertising. Brands capitalised on the viral kiss cam clip of Astronomer's Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, launching witty campaigns.

The video, which showed Byron with his arm around Cabot and both smiling before lead singer Chris Martin joked about them “having an affair,” quickly made the rounds on social media. As the camera zoomed in, Byron ducked sheepishly while Cabot buried her face in her hands. The moment instantly became meme material, inviting both online jest and corporate opportunism.

IKEA, Frido and others ride the wave

IKEA Singapore joined the trend with a light-hearted Instagram post featuring a plush panda hugging a plush orangutan from behind. The caption playfully read, “Don’t get caught… without these! Drama-free cuddles guaranteed.” The image also included the phrase “HR approved,” along with IKEA’s signature logo at the bottom.

Frido, a mattress and pillow brand, cleverly photoshopped Byron onto a cuddle pillow with the quip, “Bro could’ve just used our Cuddle Pillow and avoided all that embarrassment.”

Private jet charter company GlobeAir added a spin by reposting the clip with a marketing angle promoting a spontaneous escape: “We help you through every stage of life! Vacation is calling.” The brand suggested flying from Boston to Hawaii for a swift retreat.

Tesla added a tech twist, writing on X, “Posting a pic of you enjoying your loaner Tesla while your own one is in service is the equivalent of taking it to a Coldplay concert. Your car will know.”

Hotels & Resorts Worldwide joined in with a scenic beach video, playfully captioned, “This and your HR manager.”

Meanwhile, Ryanair added its signature touch of humour with the line, “Splitting up couples since forever,” a tongue-in-cheek nod to their policy of separating passengers who don’t pay for adjacent seats.

The fallout and company response

Kristin Cabot, who joined Astronomer in 2024, and Byron were both shown in the video during Coldplay’s playful “kiss cam” segment. Despite speculation, Astronomer issued a public statement assuring that neither executive had been dismissed. “We are committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the company stated, adding that the Board of Directors has launched a formal investigation.